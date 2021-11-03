Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 116,971 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 75,955.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,971 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.38. The company has a market capitalization of $427.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $465.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

