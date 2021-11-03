MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:MCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,984. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

