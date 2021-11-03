MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CXE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 64,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

