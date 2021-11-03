M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 49,145 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

