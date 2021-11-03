M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.23 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 132.44 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,406,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

