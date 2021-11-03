M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,737 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,801,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.