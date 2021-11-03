M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

EWBC opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

