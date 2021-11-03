M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 98,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 295,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,183,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

