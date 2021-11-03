MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by 64.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of -1.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 576,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,997. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

