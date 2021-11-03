Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

NYSE:MAA opened at $203.44 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

