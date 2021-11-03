Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,000 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MSEX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. 2,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.35. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

