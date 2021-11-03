MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Issues Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Shares of MOFG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

