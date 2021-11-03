Millennium Management LLC Has $155.14 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1,220.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of WEC Energy Group worth $155,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $49,030,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $39,522,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

WEC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. 20,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

