Miller Value Partners LLC Acquires 633,100 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,100 shares during the quarter. The RealReal accounts for 1.9% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 4.49% of The RealReal worth $81,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 766.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 53.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 26,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.