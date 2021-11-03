Miller Value Partners LLC Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,516,969 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 4.79% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 446,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,197.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 402,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 109,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 26,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,604. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In related news, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

