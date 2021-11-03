Miller Value Partners LLC Has $61.72 Million Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Miller Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624,054 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Quotient Technology worth $61,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,785. The company has a market cap of $630.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

