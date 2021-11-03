Miller Value Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,610. The firm has a market cap of $670.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

APTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

