Miller Value Partners LLC Reduces Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Miller Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Unisys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIS stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

