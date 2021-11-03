Miller Value Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Miller Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242,565 shares of company stock worth $439,145,361. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. 18,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

