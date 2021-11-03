Mirror Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $194.35 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $296.00 million and $194.35 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00006048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.