Mirrored iShares Silver Trust One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,307.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $22.31 million and $12,307.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $22.86 or 0.00036274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00079999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,020.54 or 0.99985366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.33 or 0.07228856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 975,942 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

