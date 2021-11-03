Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Achieves $23.78 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $23.78 million and $96,640.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $700.68 or 0.01111850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00084760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.32 or 0.99854165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,562.15 or 0.07239305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 33,932 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

