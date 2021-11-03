Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

MG traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 308,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mistras Group stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Mistras Group worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

