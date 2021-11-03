Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $229.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $218.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson has a 1 year low of $155.30 and a 1 year high of $222.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,916.33%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.