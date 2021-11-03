MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.27. 609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.