MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 446 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.