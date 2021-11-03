MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

