MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,540 shares of company stock worth $17,511,492. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.