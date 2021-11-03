MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJP stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

