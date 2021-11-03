Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Model N worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 247,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

