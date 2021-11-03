Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stake Lessened by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Model N makes up approximately 0.7% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,492,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 108.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

