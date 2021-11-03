Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $348.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.72. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,858,275 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

