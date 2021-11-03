Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Mogo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mogo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Mogo worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.