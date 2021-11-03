Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.5 days.
Shares of MLLCF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Molecular Partners
