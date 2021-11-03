Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.5 days.

Shares of MLLCF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.