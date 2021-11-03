Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,799 shares.The stock last traded at $18.61 and had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

