Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $54.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 1,605,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

