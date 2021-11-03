MoneyLion (ML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyLion stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyLion stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

