MoneyLion (ML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoneyLion stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

