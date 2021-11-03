MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 52-Week High at $526.63

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $526.63 and last traded at $520.13, with a volume of 4490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $521.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.03 and its 200-day moving average is $382.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

