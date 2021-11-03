MONK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,478.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, MONK has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $541,860.09 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014098 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

