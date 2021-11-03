Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,051 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.

About Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

