Morgan Stanley Acquires 20,792 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $113,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

