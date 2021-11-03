Morgan Stanley Acquires 334,683 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of GameStop worth $105,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

