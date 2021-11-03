Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $102,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after buying an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

