Morgan Stanley Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of StoneCo worth $117,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in StoneCo by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 100,157 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,585,000 after buying an additional 234,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

StoneCo stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

