Morgan Stanley Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.27% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $100,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

