Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $111,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000.

IYT opened at $273.97 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.00.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

