Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 193,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,777,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $826,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

