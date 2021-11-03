Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of W.W. Grainger worth $98,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $470.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

