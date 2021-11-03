Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGOPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of 3i Group stock remained flat at $$9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

